- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA — Classes are starting back up at the University of Montana and officials have been getting prepared.
Students who live on campus have the option to get an asymptomatic test when they return from break.
Resident assistant, Ben Wambeke, got a test on Friday and urges all students living in the dorms to do the same.
"Considering we're keeping our campus open during this time, it's important to make sure that we're doing the necessary precautions to keep our campus open,” Wambeke said
His test came back negative and he said it was an easy process.
"It's a do-it-yourself test. The medical professionals are just here to make sure you're doing it right. It’s just a quick nose swab, 15 seconds each nostril and then the results come out within 15-20 minutes,” he said.
Director of Communications for the University of Montana, Dave Kuntz, said if all of the students living in the dorms got a test, it could help slow the spread of COVID-19 dramatically.
"We think by ensuring these safe and healthy practices we can recapture that really fun and healthy and vibrant lifestyle and ensure that students can continue their education here, during the pandemic," he said.
UM plans to start testing all other students after two weeks and they believe they have enough tests for every student.
Wambeke said he's confident that UM is taking the necessary steps to try and keep everyone safe.
"This testing is definitely the best thing so far that I think I've seen UM doing," Wambeke said.
On Friday, multiple RA's were tested and all had negative results.
Those living on campus can start getting tested on Monday.
The tests are free and voluntary, but students who want to get tested can sign up on Griz Hub, or head to the 3rd floor of the University Center.
UM officials say the testing process should only take about 20 minutes.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
