MISSOULA -- This week, University of Montana students have started to move into the dorms in staggered time blocks.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, students are moving in over the course of five days, from August 12th through the 16th. In June, UM Housing sent an email to each student with a date and a two-hour time period to move in.
UM Resident Assistant for Turner Hall, Amanda Hanson, said she feels that the University is taking the right steps.
"I feel really safe, which is obviously important for people who are living in the same space and sharing bathrooms and having those communal spaces," Hanson said.
Students can only have two people help them move in, and are required to wear masks in the dorms, except for when they are in their own room.
Hanson said she just wants students on her floor to feel at home, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Something that I have challenged myself to do this year is to check in with every resident once a week to make sure that they're not only academically doing well, but that they're mentally and emotionally thriving as well," she said.
UM Housing Executive Director, Sandy Curtis, has been in housing for over 30 years, but she said she was the busiest this summer while planning for students to return.
"We were able to see and monitor what other institutions are doing and how we make take some of those plans and implement them here," Curtis said.
Hanson added that she hopes she can help students on her floor get out of their comfort zone.
"Just creating that 'at home' feel and making sure they all know they're loved and accepted here no matter what, even in the time of a pandemic," Hanson said.
Students can get involved by participating in socially-distanced outdoor games and activities that the university is putting on throughout the week.