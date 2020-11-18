MISSOULA -- Public health and pharmacy students at the University of Montana are preparing to ask Dr. Anthony Fauci some questions, when he speaks at the Mansfield Lecture Series in February via Zoom.
When news of Dr. Fauci's lecture reached campus, students like pharmacy major Tianna Leitch, were surprised.
"I couldn't believe that they got him! I was like 'oh my gosh, how did they swing that?'" she said.
Although most people know him because of his work on the White House Coronavirus Taskforce, he wears many other hats as well.
"He's involved in so many facets of medicine, and public health and even in public health policy," Leitch said. "I think he'll garner a lot of interest from students across a lot of backgrounds."
Dr. Fauci will address questions surrounding COVID-19 and answer questions from the public.
Public and Community Health Sciences Doctoral Student, Juthika Thaker, said she has a few questions in mind.
"What are his thoughts on distribution and location of COVID-19 vaccines in a state like Montana, which has it's own unique geographical and social demographic distribution and structure and its own unique challenges?" Thaker said.
Leitch said she hopes everyone takes advantage of what they can learn from, who she calls a champion of public health.
"My hope would be that with him attending, or just being present here at the University, that some community members may be more inclined to learn about what they can do to protect their community," Leitch said.
If you're interested in joining the event, you can register for free on the University of Montana's website.