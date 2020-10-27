MISSOULA -- Many students cast their ballots on Tuesday, right on the University of Montana campus.
The Missoula County Elections Office set up a Satellite Office in the Adams Center.
Students were able to register, request a replacement ballot, and vote in person.
Election Officials said they wanted to do this so there aren't as many people in the building on election day.
UM Student, Chase Bartlett, was going to mail in his ballot, but said it was easier to vote on campus.
"It's just a really important fundamental right. I think in terms of democracy it's one of the most important things that you can do," Bartlett said. "I think there's a lot riding on this election, so I was very excited to have the opportunity to come out here and register to vote and vote as well."
Students were asked to fill out their ballots at tables outside to allow for more social distancing.