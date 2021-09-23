UM study researches vaccine hesitancy in Montana's rural and indigenous communities

MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, aims to understand why Montanan's choose to, or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The year-long grant involves faculty and students in UM's College of Health, UM's School of Social Work and Missoula's All Nation Health Center.
The study has two parts; In collaboration with All Nations, UM Social Work faculty and students will interview rural and indigenous adults in Montana to learn what factors led to their decision of getting, or not getting the vaccine. The second part of the study will be a statewide survey of Montana primary health care providers.
The study is led by Sophia Newcomer, the Assistant Professor of Epidemiology of UM's Public Health and Community Health Sciences. She said she hopes after its complete, they'll be able to increase vaccine rates through what they've learned.
"The end goal here is to identify strategies that work, to build trust in, and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, both with indigenous adults, and with rural adults in Montana," Newcomer said.
UM student and All Nations Health Center's Cultural Epidemiologist, Elizabeth Williams, said she hopes they come away with a deeper understanding of how these populations are making decisions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
"If we need better messaging publicly, if we need to really focus in more on providers. Whatever it is, we need to do, I hope that we come away with a really deeper understanding of what next steps we need to take," Williams said.
Newcomer added that there's not a lot of research about vaccine uptake in rural and indigenous populations, but she hopes the $280,000 grant will be a game changer.