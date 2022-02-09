MISSOULA -- The University of Montana is seeing some major renovation this year, including the construction of a brand new dining hall.
This week, crews started tearing down the North Wing of Craig Hall in order to make room for what will be the new dining hall.
The University secured a $100M bond back in 2019 to make infrastructure improvements across campus. That money will go towards the new dining hall, as well as upgrading Knowles Hall, building a new Museum of Art and Culture, and some other minor upgrades across campus.
The new dining hall will have more food stations, study areas, rooftop access and windows that look out onto the Oval.
Recent grad and UM employee, Sarah Warren, said she's excited for the new options.
"I think it's good for everybody. Current students and employees can use it too. So, just to have more diversity, possibly healthier foods and all of the new options is really exciting," Warren said.
University officials said there's no way to build something without having disruptions, so next time you're on campus, you'll want to be aware of some sidewalk closures and construction trucks moving in and out. Officials added they did have to remove some trees for construction, but they'll be repurposed in the new dining hall.
