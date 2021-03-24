UPDATE AT 7:52 PM -
A follow-up UM Alert was sent out Wednesday saying after several tips were made from around campus, contact was made with an individual who looks similar to Matthew Hall.
It has been established by the University of Montana Police that this was not Matthew and could have been the person identified by the tipster.
UMPD is no longer looking on campus for Matthew hall.
“ UMPD thanks the campus community for their assistance with this identification,” UMPD wrote.
Previous Coverage:
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person who was last seen in 2018 that may be on the UM Campus.
A UM Alert says the Idaho Falls Police Department came to the UM Police Department and informed them of a missing person.
They received an anonymous tip that indicated that Matthew Jed Hall may have been spotted on the UM Campus recently. The tipster did not provide a date that he was seen.
According to a missing poster, Matthew Jed Hall, 19, was last seen Jan. 22, 2018, is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Matthew has brown eyes and red-brown hair.
Matthew left home on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 in a gray 2009 Nissan Versa and took a 9mm handgun and various camping/survival gear. Neither Matthew nor his car have been located.
If you have seen Matthew or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact UMPD at (243) 4000 or the Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.