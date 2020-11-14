MISSOULA- The University of Montana Police Department received a report of another large bear near the main campus.
According to an emergency notification, the bear was reported to be around the Bark Park, Van Buren Walking Bridge and the Kim Williams Trail.
The bear was not reported to be aggressive.
UMPD Officers are patrolling the area and Fish, Wildlife and Parks have been notified.
People are being asked to be aware of your surroundings and to stay clear of the bear if you encounter it.
If you encounter bears, you are asked to contact UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 911. The information will be forwarded to FWP to assist with their relocation efforts.
Below are some safety tips from the emergency alert for bear encounters.
Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.
Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.
Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response.
Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.
If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.
You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by visiting the US Forest Service “Be Bear Aware” webpage.