UM's International Conference on Central & Southwest Asia expands focus to horse culture

MISSOULA, Mont. - The International Conference on Central & Southwest Asia presented by the Central and Southwest Asia Studies Center at University of Montana will return to Missoula for the 19th year. This year's conference will focus on an aspect of life many Montanans can connect with.

The conference will take an in-depth look at horse culture in Asia and its global impacts.

While Asian culture may seem foreign to a place like Montana, Janet Rose, communications director for the Montana Center for Horsemanship, explained how its connection to horses is something many Montanans can relate to.

"Horse culture is Montana," Rose said. "Montana was built on the back of a horse, so we're very oriented towards horses. It's something we understand, love and known. All horses began in Central Asia."

According to Rose, Central Asia is the region where horses were first established as a use-animal in 6,000 B.C.

In addition to exploring how horses are used and their importance to Asian culture, the conference also brings experts from around the world to discuss issues affecting the region, like U.S. foreign policy in Russia and Ukraine, and the refugee crises in Ukraine, Syria and Iran.

This year's expanded focus on horse culture will include a showing of the film 'Wings of Kyrgyzstan' and a visit from the film's producer Sophie dia Pegrum.

She shared the similar roles horses play in both Asian and American cultures.

“I think everybody that’s a horse person really understands the great admiration that we have when we get around an animal that is magnificent," dia Pegrum said. "People there have this incredible pride and prestige attached to, being around and caring for animals like that. I think that’s the thing we’ll recognize.”

'Wings of Kyrgyzstan' will screen Thursday, April 14 at 2 p.m. in the University Center Theater on University of Montana's campus.

The conference is free and open to the public.

A full schedule is listed below:

Wednesday April 13, 2022

12:00 pm-2:00 pm

Keynote Presentation: “Why They Flee: Viewing Asian Regimes through an American Immigration Lens”

Presenter: Susan Cohen (Internationally Recognized Immigration Attorney, Founding Chair, Immigration Practice)

Chair-Moderator: Robert Seidenschwarz (Past President, Montana World Affairs Council, Visiting Scholar, Central & Southwest Asian Studies Center)

2:00pm-3:00 pm

Panel Presentation: Immigration, Nationalism & the Nation State: the Case of France

Presenters: Mladen Kozul (UM Associate Professor of French), Immigration, Nationalism and French Political Culture; Michel Valentin, (UM Retired Professor of French), Capitalist Fluxes and Populism in Contemporary France

3:00 pm-4:00 pm

A Roundtable on United States Foreign Policy in Russia & Ukraine

Presenters: Michael Mayer (UM Department of History); Robert Seidenschwarz (Past President, Montana World Affairs Council, Visiting Scholar, Central & Southwest Asian Studies Center; Mehrdad Kia (Central & Southwest Asian Studies Center)

7:00 pm-7:10 pmWelcome Remarks: Reed Humphrey (Provost, University of Montana), Nathan Lindsay (Associate Provost, University of Montana)

7:10 pm-9:00 pm

Keynote Presentation: Iranians and their World: In the Shadow of the Russian Bear

Presenter: Ambassador John Limbert (Former U.S. Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iran in the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. A veteran U.S. diplomat and a former official at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, where he was held captive during the Iran hostage crisis)

Thursday April 14, 2014

12:30 pm-2:00 pm

Central & Southwest Asian Studies Keynote Presentation: Centrality of Central Asia

Presenter: Ardi Kia (Director, Central & Southwest Asian Studies Center, University of Montana)

2:00 pm-3:30 pm

Horsemanship in Central Asia

Film Presentation: “Wings of Kyrgyzstan” Documentary Screening & Introduction/Talk by Visual Anthropologist/Filmmaker Sophia Dia Pegrum

Chair-Moderator: Janet Rose (Director, Development, Communications & Strategic Partnerships, Montana Center for Horsemanship)

3:30 pm-5:00 pm

Central & Southwest Asian Studies Student Panel

Presenters: Alex Anderlik, Zachary Kompel, William Schuman-kline, Hazel Videon,

Chair-Moderator: Ardi Kia (Director, Central & Southwest Asian Studies Center, University of Montana)

7:00 pm-9:00 pm

Keynote Presentation: The New World Disorder: Hybrid Wars, Displacement, Sanctions and Reconstruction from Syria to Ukraine

Presenter: Amr Al Azam (Professor of Middle East History & Anthropology, Shawnee State University)