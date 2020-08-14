UM's summer enrollment up for the third year in a row

MISSOULA - For the third year in a row, summer enrollment at the University of Montana has increased.
Numbers are up 2% compared to last year with 3,142 students taking advantage of summer courses at UM. In addition, more UM students earned degrees, certificates and minors this summer totally 549 degrees compared to last year's 399.
Despite the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, students took advantage of online learning and some face-to-face options were offered, which included experimental learning opportunities, law school courses, labs, English Language Institute classes, Missoula College courses and more.
“Many of our students’ personal and academic paths have been interrupted by the pandemic,” said UM Vice Provost Nathan Lindsay. “UM worked creatively and thoughtfully to offer a robust summer semester so that our students can keep on-track to graduation and pursue their careers earlier.”
UM’s summer semester also offered a new program for incoming freshman called Summer Start, which allows first-year incoming students to get a jump-start on their academics by starting courses in the summer, rather than the traditional fall start. In its inaugural year of the program, 30 UM freshman elected to enroll.
UM Summer Director Grace Gardner said for many UM students like Boothe, their final year of high school was impacted by the pandemic. That was another reason for UM to offer an opportunity for students to learn at their own pace before the semester begins, so they can begin their time at UM with confidence, she said.
“Most of our Summer Start participants have been physically out-of-school since March, and they were eager to get a jump-start on their college education,” Gardner said. “By doing so, they put themselves on track to graduate early, got to know many campus resources virtually, and connected with faculty, instructors and staff – all before stepping foot on campus this fall.”