MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana's startup incubator MonTech received an $850,000 grant from the Google.org impact challenge for women and girls to support Native American women looking to take the first steps to owning a business.
The money will be used to create business classes geared toward women, but will be offered to everyone at UM, Salish Kootenai College and Blackfeet Community College.
Marlene Doney, business division chair in the business department at BFCC, says this grant will help Indigenous women turn their side hustle into a business, creating generational wealth for years to come.
“You know, it's going to help people in Indian culture become aware that women are important, especially in business or any kind of venture they are starting out,” Doney said.
Doney added that she is excited to see the business market grow in Browning and other native communities across Montana as a result of this grant.
Dacia Whitworth, faculty member at SKC and Doney’s partner in this planning process, says when an Indigenous woman is empowered to start a business it is like the gift that keeps on giving.
“What makes this so different is that in Indian countries we don’t have a capitalistic background. Culturally, we are more socialistic, so it is about the greater good, it's about the community. Most of us are raised to make enough, so there is not this component of`I have to make it all,’” Whitworth said.
Whitworth, Doney and a team of women, including Director of women's entrepreneurship and leadership at UM Morgan Slemberger, are all currently working on plans to create classes that will teach anyone the basics they need to propel themselves into the first steps of achieving their business goals.
Classes will be available in online formats so people across Montana, no matter how remote, will be able to benefit as long as they have access to the internet.