MISSOULA, Mont. - An unattended candle started a fire in the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Friday.
The Missoula Fire Department responded to the apartments around 11:10 pm for a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the 2nd floor.
When the first fire engine arrived on scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the 2nd floor balcony area.
Missoula Police were on scene evacuating residents from the building before fire crews attacked the fire.
Crews were able to knock down the fire and complete a victim search without incident. A secondary search found the occupant’s cat alive and well.
A resident from an adjacent apartment suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated on scene by the medic unit.
The Missoula Fire Department provided this safety message after the fire, “Keep lit candles at least 12 inches from anything combustible. Don’t use lit candles in bedrooms, bathrooms and sleeping areas. Blow them out when you leave a room or home, or when you go to bed.Never leave a candle unattended.”
