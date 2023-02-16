MISSOULA, Mont. – They have been called “The Third School”. They have been called “The Outcasts”. They have been called “Little Brother”. Believe me, every insult you’ve thrown at the Big Sky Eagles, they’ve heard it. And it doesn’t phase them.

Because within the halls of Missoula’s youngest high school, there is a belief that they just need a shot. One shot to prove themselves on the biggest stage in the Garden City. Well, they are going to get their shot, as the Eagles will have the chance to win Gertie the Golden Goat. Because in their mind, head for cover, because a blue wave is coming Friday night.

Fly Eagles Fly. It feels like this week, Big Sky High School gets the spotlight, and a chance to spread their wings.

"I think it's a good chance to show Missoula that we are not just another high school that is below the two," says Maddie Jones, a Big Sky senior.

This Golden Goat game has always been Sentinel and Hellgate. The Eagles were not included during the first three competitions, until now. With the new rotating schedule, the Big Sky student section gets to prove their worth in the grand scheme of this Missoula rivalry.

"It's always like Sentinel and Hellgate, and everyone thinks those are the only two high schools in Missoula,” says Big Sky senior Ruby Airhart. “But Big Sky is here, and we are ready to show them what we got. Even though we are the last built high school, we are ready."

As a school, and a student body, you can feel it when you talk with the Eagles. They’ve heard all the insults, and they understand they are the underdogs Friday night. But all they need is one shot to pull off the upset.

"Feels like they underestimate us as a school,” says Noel Migliaccio, a Big Sky senior. “I think they really just think that we are a newer school and that we don't have the experience in the rivalry. But I think we have really shown in the past few years that we can compete with anyone, and that we have just as much spirit as anyone."

It’s not just the Big Sky student section. After years of single digit win seasons, the boys basketball team beat both Sentinel and Hellgate in divisionals, and became the only Missoula school to make it to state.

"This whole season, our mentality has been they don't respect us,” says Big Sky senior Aidan Beard. “And we want to make them respect us for years to come. And once we get that respect this year, the generations come below us will get that more confident, and keep going more and more"

Just imagine, if it was Big Sky, the Eagles, knocking off that Hellgate run of dominance. Well for Big Sky, it would be just another step for a school and student body on the rise.

The Golden Goat games between visiting Big Sky and home team Hellgate will be played Friday night at the Adams Center. Girls game tips off around 6:00, boys game tips off around 8:00. Plus, right after the game, the winner of the 2023 Golden Goat spirit award will be announced. You can watch all of the action on SWX Montana.