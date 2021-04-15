Union Club reopens after yearlong closure

MISSOULA, Mont. - One small bar's reopening is one big step towards normalcy for Missoulians.
The Union Club reopens Thursday, April 15 after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic.
Even when it was closed, the club was still voted Missoula's favorite bar and favorite place for karaoke in the Missoulian's Best of Missoula 2020 awards.
It's been around so long that management isn't sure when it exactly opened.
They closed their doors St. Patrick's Day 2020 and decided to stay closed throughout the year in order to keep their staff safe and make sure they weren't contributing to any spikes.
During that time, they deep cleaned the place, painted the outside, redid the floors and added more gaming stations.
With cases going down and more people being vaccinated, management met with the health department and decided it was a good time to reopen.
General Manager Jon Peragine shared some of the reactions he heard after the big announcement.
"People were just going crazy," Peragine said. "It was like World War II just ended. I had some people saying 'this is the best day of my life' and it was great. It was great to see all that."
Kal Wing's been a bartender at the Union for over ten years. She spent the last year homeschooling her son and his buddy before they went back for hybrid.
She said she wished the could have opened sooner, but is happy they're doing it the right way now.
"I got butterflies," Wing said. "I'm just so excited to see our patrons, and my coworkers, and you know, just celebrate the fact that we are finally opening our doors."
The general manager said they're going to wait to bring back some Union staples, like open mic, karaoke and comedy nights. However, they will have a pool table and the gaming stations open.
Doors reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15.