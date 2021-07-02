MISSOULA, Mont. - United Way of Missoula County, which handles logistics for the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) for unhoused Missoulians, is seeking donations of new or gently-used two- or four-person tents to replace those destroyed during Thursday’s rainstorm.
The storm destroyed the majority of tents inhabited by the 15 residents currently living in the TSOS, according to United Way Chief Executive Officer Susan Hay Patrick.
“The 20 tents erected on the site in December, while high-quality, were designed to be erected for recreational purposes, perhaps several times a year, not to be lived in during all weather conditions for seven months,” Patrick said. “Before Thursday’s storm, we had already been scouring local, regional and national tent providers for about 30 tents (which would give us 10 extra). This has been a challenge, due largely to low inventory nationwide.”
She said that a number of 9x11-foot tents were purchased locally on Friday, to replace those destroyed Thursday evening, but they are too large to fit the 8x12-ft.platforms at the TSOS.
“We’ll erect the new tents on the ground if we have to, but that’s not ideal, so we’re asking generous Missoulians for donations of new or gently-used tents that would fit on an 8x12-ft. platform,” Patrick said.
You can email TSOS@missoulaunitedway.org to arrange any donations. It is requested that donations not be dropped off at the TSOS.
“Our recent weather has been tough on everyone,” Patrick said. “It’s been especially hard on our most vulnerable neighbors, including people living at the TSOS."