MISSOULA, Mont. - The need for more childcare facilities in Missoula is only growing. That's why United Way of Missoula County is working on a pilot program to help Missoulians find childcare, as well as support local childcare businesses.

They're preparing a proposal for the Childcare Innovation and Infrastructure Grant through the state of Montana. With that grant money, they would start a program they're calling Missoula Childcare Advantage, possibly in the Cold Springs School.

United Way's Zero to Five Strategic Collaboration Coordinator, Grace Decker said issues around childcare are complex.

"Childcare is not going to solve childcare by itself, so we've been bringing other folks to the table and we've been partnering with business, government and the education community to try to find new solutions," Decker said.

Decker said the program would give childcare businesses operating in isolation, the advantage of being part of a network.

"It is a new way of supporting childcare businesses so that they have a better bottom line and could operate more effectively by utilizing what's called 'shared services,'” Decker said.

Through the network, childcare facilities would be able to do things together, like order supplies or do accounting functions together.

Local businesses could purchase memberships that would give their staff access to this childcare business.

But most importantly, this model wouldn't cost childcare businesses any extra money.

"We are instead, using a braid of public and private dollars. Public through the support of our local government and private through the memberships that companies are paying to give their staff, [and] their own employees, access to these childcare businesses," Decker said.

As someone who worked in childcare in Missoula for years, Decker has a passion to help this community.

"This work gets me up every single day and keeps me going because I want to make sure families get the care they need, and the folks who provide it get the care they need," Decker said.