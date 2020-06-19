MISSOULA - Due to COVID-19, Missoula's day of action, which is centered around volunteering in the community, has been postponed until fall.
However there are still ways to help out in the community while still being safe. Typically this day of volunteering is all about coming together to take advantage of the longest weekend of the year by helping the community. But because of COVID-19 precautions, the day is taking a more do-it-yourself approach.
"There are all kinds of ways that we can make a difference individually and help make Missoula stronger because we do need to keep up that community spirit and community mindedness," said Susan Hay Patrick, United Way of Missoula County CEO.
Some ways to help the community while also socially distancing is by helping a neighbor with gardening or weeding that may normally have trouble doing this. Another way is sewing face masks to donate or donating clothes. Donating furniture to Habitat for Humanity is also helpful.
"I'm hoping that Missoulians will stay true to their spirit of neighbor helping neighbor," said Hay Patrick. "Even if we can't do it in a big organized way, we can all make a difference individually."