MISSOULA -- On Friday, local businesses put their landscaping skills to work for United Way's annual Day of Action.
They've been holding the event for over 15 years, but United Way's CEO, Susan Hay Patrick, said this year looks a little different.
"Usually we have over a hundred volunteers all over Missoula County doing hands on projects. We had to scale it back a little bit in the age of COVID to make sure that we can ensure social distancing and smaller teams of people," Patrick said.
That's why they chose to do more outdoor volunteering.
"So they're landscaping at the Parenting Place and Mountain Home Montana. They are staining the handicap accessible ramp at United Way of Missoula county, and they're getting rid of non-native weeds out here at Travelers' Rest," Patrick said.
Leah Schulson works at the park and said having extra hands is really helpful.
"It was just amazing today to see how having a big group, we were able to get the work done so much faster than when it's just one or two or even three of us," Schulson said.
Patrick wants to encourage Missoulians to get out and volunteer.
"It's important that people stay socially connected, connected to their community and our community's needs as we've seen are very very real in the time of COVID-19," she said.
There are volunteer opportunities year-round through United Way in Missoula.