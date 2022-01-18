University of Montana begins spring semester amid COVID-19 spike

MISSOULA, Mont. - College students will return to the classroom Tuesday. The start of the spring semester begins at a time where daily new COVID-19 cases are at an all time high in Missoula County.
Missoula City-County Health department reports a 146 average of daily new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
Amid the spike, the university is planning to proceed with a semester that looked a lot like the fall. Students will be required to mask up indoors.
As the COVID-19 response team continues to meet daily, they're gearing up for more cases on campus.
Students can currently get tested at the Curry Health Center on campus only if they're symptomatic. According to Paula Short, COVID-19 response team lead, the university is working to increase testing for students after travel and without symptoms.
As cases rise in the community, the university is preparing to be stretched thin in multiple areas.
“That’s everything from how we deliver our academic instruction, to our UM dining team and our housing team," Short said. "Will we have enough employees? Because certainly we are concerned about how omicron will affect our students, but certainly our employees as well.”
Based on the data the COVID-19 response team reviews from the University of Washington, cases are predicted to peak sometime around the end of January or beginning of February.
For that peak, the team is working with Missoula City-County Health Department to develop back-up plans for in case isolation space fills up or if cases cause a worker shortage in Campus Dining.
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reporters 143 total cases on campus this school year.
The Missoula City-County Health Department reports 72 active cases, up 15 new cases over the weekend.
