During a joint press conference, Missoula disease experts and Missoula City-County Health officials shed light light into the 41 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Missoula County.
Dr. Ethan Walker with University of Montana's School of Public and Community Health Sciences has been researching covid-19 in Missoula County. He's found that of the 41 cases, eight are a result of community spread. Community spread means these individuals did not travel outside the state or came in contact with someone they knew was infected.
His research shows people between ages 20 to 39 are getting the virus more than people over the age of 40.
"This figure [above] highlights the need for younger adults to practice careful social distancing," Dr. Walker said.
As for a breakdown of symptoms, cough/shortness of breath, fever/chills and sinus/throat issues are among the most common symptoms for Missoulians.
While there are 41 confirmed cases, Dr. Walker said there are probably more cases since testing has only recently become more widely available.
"There are likely more cases than have been confirmed," Dr. Walker said.
His colleague, Dr. Erin Landguth, researched the estimated projections of a phased reopening that Montana is entering, shown the the red line in the middle of the graph above.
"The red line shows how the increase in the percent of the Missoula county population infected, the projected percent."
If social distancing is not strictly followed then the blue line could be the cases Missoula county could see. Missoula City-County Health department incident commander Cindy Farr said keep wearing face coverings in public, avoid seeing loved ones and follow social distancing because the virus isn't gone for good.
"We are far from being over this outbreak," Farr said.
The Missoula City-County Health department has relaxed Covid-19 testing requirements. If you're experiencing symptoms, get tested.
For more information click here.