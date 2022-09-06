University of Montana food pantry visits double over summer months

MISSOULA, Mont. - The on-campus food pantry at University of Montana is working to keep up with growing need with fall semester underway.

Visits to the pantry doubled over the summer months with 586 total visits from June through August, compared to 231 visits over the same stretch of time last summer.

According to organizers, part of that is because the pantry is becoming better known. The larger factor, however, is growing need as cost of living increases and federal COVID-19 funding expires.

Kat Cowley, director of ASUM Bear Necessities agency, oversees the food pantry. She said historically, there's a drop over the summer months, but this year's summer months showed an increase in visits, serving 79 new households and bringing the total of homes served up to 171 in 2022.

The need is outweighing the pantry's budget set back in February.

Organizers are trying to bridge that gap by focusing their purchases on staple items and relying more on the public for donations, Cowley explained.

"[We] call for donations, and apply for grants also, to bring in a more fun variety of items, whether that's spices, fun baking mixes, gluten free or more culturally expansive and expressive foods," Cowley said.

People can donate online or at the University Center on campus.