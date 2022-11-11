University of Montana highlights student veterans with Military Appreciation Week

MISSOULA, Mont.- Leading up to Veterans Day at the University of Montana, the school set aside the entire week to show military appreciation.
According to the university, more than 10% of campus is military-affiliated.
This week's events highlight student veterans with the goal of building up the entire community and showing how these students impact the greater university's identity, Patrick Beckwith, Military and Veteran services director, explained.
“I want the community at large to embrace student veterans as this big asset on campus," Beckwith said." In order to do that, we got to get to know them, we got to talk about them, we got to share those stories. In a year, I hope many more people that maybe didn’t know about the student veterans have a better understanding of what it means.”
Beyond this week, the Military and Veteran Services Office is growing opportunities and support for students by increasing its staffing and building up programs, like its Student Veterans Ambassador program, where upperclassmen sponsor underclassmen, helping them navigate the academic transition.
Law student Kimberly Torheim served in the navy for six years. She said at the University of Montana she received a warm welcome.
“I’ve made quite a few friends in my short time of being here and most of them are military-related," Torheim said. "[I like] the inner-connectedness, especially between branches and people that have done completely different things than I ever thought of doing.”
While Military and Veteran Services offers support and assistance for vulnerabilities, Beckwith said they lead with the mindset of building off students' strengths and skills for their personal growth and to better the campus.
To close out Military Appreciation Week, the following events will take place this weekend:
• Veterans Day Warrior Challenge: 5-8 p.m. Friday at PEAK Health and Wellness Center.
• Greenlighting UM’s Main Hall to Honor Veterans: 7 p.m. Friday at Main Hall
• Military Appreciation Hockey Game: Friday 7 p.m. at Glacier Ice Rink.
• Military Appreciation Football Game: Saturday 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
