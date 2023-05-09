University of Montana hosting spring commencement Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana will be hosting its spring commencement ceremonies at the Missoula campus Saturday, May 13.
The first ceremony happening at 9 a.m. will recognize students graduating from the College of Humanities & Sciences, Phyllis J. Washington College of Education, Missoula College and the Master’s in Public Administration program.
The second ceremony happening at 2 p.m. will recognize students graduating from the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, College of Health, College of the Arts and Media and College of Business.
“The University of Montana is excited to celebrate the class of 2023,” UM President Seth Bodnar said in a release from UM. “Each one of our graduates has a unique story and persevered through so much to earn their degree. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments, and I have no doubt that these graduates will leave their mark on society, just as they have on our University.”
UM alumna Mandy Smoker Broaddus will be receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, and John Shaffner will be receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts.
The release from UM said Smoker Broaddus was born on the Fork Peck Indian Reservation and is a member of the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes. Receiving a Master of Fine Arts from UM in 2002, she was also the first Indian student achievement specialist in the Indian Education Program at the Office of Public Instruction in Montana.
Shaffner is a well known set designer and is known as one of the most celebrated and influential production designers in history, the release from UM said. He graduated with a drama degree from UM in 1974 and worked as a designer for 135 television pilots and 54 series.
Tickets are not needed in order to attend the event.
Parking will be free, and there will be shuttles picking people up from Missoula College and Lewis and Clark Villages.
There will be more ADA parking spots and seating areas at each ceremony--accessible accommodations are available at a first-come, first-serve basis.
UM suggests anyone needing accessible accommodations to arrive early.
