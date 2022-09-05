MISSOULA, Mont. - Over 20 students are visited Missoula this week to explore environmental issues in the state and how that compare to home.

The students will spend two weeks in Montana, travelling to various cities and scenic stops along the way.

The University invited the students into Japanese language classes to help students who are learning the language, while also improving the language skills at the same time.

Yu Kato from Tohuku University said the biggest difference between Missoula and japan is "everyone here is so free because they lay around in the grass and hammocks."

The students have one week left in Missoula and plan to finish their trip in Glacier National Park.