MISSOULA - University of Montana students who live in the dorms have until 8 a.m. on Tuesday to move out.
In an email sent out by the UM Housing Office all students in the dorms must do one of the following: move out immediately, check out online and pick up their belongings at a later date, or inform housing they have no other place to live.
The email also encourages students to offer housing options to friends who may have no other place to go.
All swipe access to the dorms will be turned off at 8 a.m. Tuesday.