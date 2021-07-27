MISSOULA, Mont. - Floating the Clark Fork river just got a whole lot easier. The University of Montana is now offering a new, free shuttle service.
Floaters can hop on the UDASH from the campus recreation center and get a ride to the Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site. Then, floaters basically get to float back home.
This isn't just for students, but the entire community.
The shuttle runs hourly Thursday through Sunday, starting at noon and ending at 6 p.m.
You can bring your inflated single-person tube on board with you. Double tubes will only be allowed if there's enough room and if the driver says it's okay.
You can also rent a tube from the Campus Recreation Outdoor Program.
Jordan Hess, the ASUM director of transportation, said the hope is the shuttle will create more access, and also be more environmentally friendly.
"In Missoula, we love our rivers and we want to make sure we don't love them to death," Hess said. "We want to make sure that access is sustainable and that when people get out on the river, it's a safe, sustainable way to recreate that doesn't impact the rivers."
Floaters are encouraged to walk or bike to campus, but if you end up needing to park your car, make sure you ask your bus driver for a parking pass on weekdays.
The shuttle will run through August 29. Right now, it's just a pilot program, but the hope is to make it permanent and bring it back next year.