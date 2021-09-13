MISSOULA, Mont. - There was a drug facilitated aggravated assault that reportedly took place at a residence hall at the University of Montana campus the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 12.
According to an alert from the University of Montana Police Department, the victim may have been drugged by someone.
Campus Security Authority first received the report of the aggravated assault.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call UMPD at (406) 243-4000, or report it online.
UMPD advises the following safety information to avoid drink drugging:
- Bring your own drinks, or mix your own drinks
- Do not take drinks from shared sources such as punch bowls
- Keep an eye on your drink as it is being made; Do not leave your drink unwatched
- Do not take drinks from a stranger or from someone untrusted
- Do not drink drinks with a strange smell, appearance or taste; Take small sips
UMPD offers the following general campus safety tips:
- "Request a UM police escort (GRIZ Walk) if you’re uncomfortable walking alone on campus by calling the department at (406)243-2777.
- If you believe someone is following you, if possible proceed to a more crowded area.
- Carry a personal alarm or whistle.
- Know where campus emergency phones are located. See the Campus Emergency Phone Map. UM Emergency Phone locations. There are additional phones located within the apartment housing areas and the Missoula College campuses.
- Trust your intuition if a situation does not feel safe.
- If you see something, say something. Contact UM police if you see something that seems unsafe."