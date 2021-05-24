MISSOULA, Mont. - An investigation is underway of a sexual assault that reportedly happened at the University Villages Thursday, May 20 at 10 p.m., the University of Montana Police Department alerted.
According to an alert from UMPD, the suspect is described as tall with a slender build in their mid-20s. They were wearing a black hoodie, black cargo pants, black tennis shoes, a black ski mask and gloves.
UMPD said the assault was reported Monday at 10 a.m.
Any witnesses or anyone with information surrounding the suspect is asked to report to UMPD by phone at 406-243-4000 or online.