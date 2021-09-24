University of Montana prepares for homecoming crowds

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's a tradition nearly every high school and college takes part in. Typically there are parades, kings, queens, reunions and it all culminates with a football game.
The homecoming spirit is alive and well in Missoula, but with COVID-19 cases at an all time high in the county, what will festivities look like?
The University of Montana is working to create the safest settings possible for the different campus events, like Friday's Yell Night Rally and Saturday's football game.
It's helpful these events are outside making things a little safer, Dave Kuntz, UM's director of strategic communications, shared.
Campus leadership meets with health officials every morning to go over cases.
While they're working to keep students and fans safe, like by expanding the indoor mask requirement, they also know how important this weekend's events are to fans.
"We know there's a high demand for folks in the community and across the state to attend games," Kuntz said. "Our students are eager to get back to that normal, vibrant university atmosphere and the games play a big part in that."
The university is focusing on what it can control.
Masks are required in all indoor areas, so you'll want one handy if you plan on checking out the athletic hall of fame or bookstore.
However, they're not required if you're outside at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The University of Montana Griz football team will kick off 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon against Cal Poly.