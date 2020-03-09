MISSOULA - As the number of COVID-19 cases rises to over 600 in the U.S., the University of Montana is preparing as thousands of students get ready to leave the city for spring break.
UM Director of Communications Paula Short said the school is giving their students and faculty CDC guidance on best practices to avoid getting sick with coronavirus, such as hand washing techniques and voluntary social distancing.
UM is planning around the possibility of moving classes online if someone were to test positive for the virus in Missoula.
While there are no confirmed cases in the state, the UM online team is doing a pilot this week to help faculty who haven't given online classes before, in case the school has to transition.
"We are preparing for that eventuality and what that might mean for our ability to deliver the curriculum," Short said. "Our priority, in addition to keeping our community safe, we certainly want to try to finish out the academic term."
UM will release a student newsletter on Wednesday focusing on spring break safety, and COVID-19 will be predominately featured in that message.
