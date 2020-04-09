University of Montana professor producing hand sanitizer for first responders

A University of Montana professor, a firefighter and some high school students in Missoula are teaming up to produce and distribute dozens of gallons of hand sanitizer for first responders and healthcare professionals.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, UM Neurochemistry Professor Richard Bridges spent his days researching how and why brain cells die in diseases like Alzheimer's.
Bridges' wife Carol Bridges, a doctor, said one of her firefighter patients was worried about the shrinking hand sanitizer stock for first responders in the area. Bridges visited a fire station to learn about the need, reached out to UM colleagues to get the ingredients to produce hand sanitizer and got to work using CDC instructions on how to make coronavirus germ-killing sanitizer.
He even recruited some high school students to help out.