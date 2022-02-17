University of Montana program provides mental health services to rural schools

MISSOULA, Mont. - A program at the University of Montana aims to provide more access to mental health services for rural students across the state through a tele-counseling clinic.
The program is described to be part of wraparound services. Those are all the people in school that impact students and their well-being, like teachers, principals, counselors- even bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
University of Montana counseling students are joining that group hug by offering therapy via video chat.
The tele-counseling clinic keys in on rural communities, supporting students in Alberton and Polaris.
The program was already in the works prior to the pandemic and became that much more important for students working through challenges brought on by COVID-19 like remote class and fewer social opportunities.
It's a win-win. UM students get to practice and develop their skills while offering consistent support.
"It gave me the freedom to have fun with these kids, try new things and work on my skills," Jess Connor, an alumna from the counselor education program, said. "I loved it."
Meanwhile, rural students around the state get to talk through feelings and learn coping skills.
"I went from being really sad all the time to now I can actually feel a little happier and calm myself down if I'm freaking out," HayLeigh Notley, an Alberton Highschool senior, said. "I would do it, it helped me a lot."
Rural school counselors are often stretched thin with other responsibilities.
Kara Morgan, the Alberton school counselor explained the added resources allow her to do her job better and also create better classroom atmospheres.
"You can't focus on academics until your other needs are met," Morgan said. "Meeting those needs, and working through those issues helps any class setting. [They're] able to focus and concentrate on something else."
Morgan explained at home, parents can also support their students mental health by taking time to build relationships and check in consistently.
The Montana Office of Public Instruction recently reported a 30-year high of 41% of high school students reporting feelings of depression, so addressing mental health is now more important than ever.
For more resources on addressing mental health and supporting your student, click here.
