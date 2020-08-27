The housing department at the University of Montana has set aside separate housing for students who test positive for COVID-19, or are a close contact to someone who has.
Sandy Curtis, the executive director of UM housing, said there are several university housing apartments scattered across Missoula where students can stay for two weeks.
There are 40 isolation units for students who test positive, and 40 units for students needing to quarantine after coming in close contact. Curtis said they can create more if necessary.
Large food boxes filled with more than seven days worth of meals are delivered to students in these units once a week.
"Dining has a dietitian on staff and so if a student has special dietary needs or requests, the dietitian will work with that student," Ryan Martin the quarantine and isolation coordinator said.
The meal kits cost anywhere from 70 to 80 dollars. The money is pulled from the student's dining account.
A private company offers laundry service once a week.
These special units are only available to students who currently live in university housing. Due to limited space, they cannot offer to off-campus students.
Curtis said UM housing's goal is to support students.
"As we move forward in the process, we'll talk with students about any feedback that they have, so that we can do the best job that we possibly can," Curtis said.