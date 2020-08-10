University of Montana rapid COVID-19 testing machine brings results in under an hour

The start of the University of Montana academic school year is nearly here, and some in the community are concerned as students from around the country and world move to campus.
"I'd want to emphasize to every student and even faculty members, we have to be very careful," UM Curry Health Director Dr. Jeff Adams said. "Curry Health Center is funded by UM students so right now students are really using this machine for their testing."
Rapid COVID-19 testing will only be available to students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and not to faculty.
"The machines have about an 80 to somewhere around 85 percent sensitivity," Dr. Adams said. "Out of all the one we ran we missed one."
He added UM got the rapid testing machine from the state in the summer, and it can run three nose swabs an hour.
"We can test someone here and get a result back in 20 to 40 minutes which is a game changer, before if you got a test it would take two to three days to turn around."
He said since getting the machine, Curry Health has done more than 200 tests on students.
When Curry Health gets a positive test, they immediately contact the Missoula City-County Health Department, and staff there start contract tracing.
The positive test then gets sent to the state for further testing to determine further accuracy.
A drive through testing site behind Curry Health Center is open. There is separate entrances within the building for students who are experiencing symptoms.
Dr. Adams said the university will do everything they can to keep classes open, but if students and faculty aren't careful, there will be consequences.
"If everyone doesn't do their part on this, we're gonna lose our ability to stay in-person."