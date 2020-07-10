MISSOULA- The University of Montana has released its plan for returning to in-person instruction and campus activities in the fall.
“UM Healthy Fall 2020” was released on Friday, July 10, and goes over how the University of Montana plans for a healthy return to campus come this fall semester.
A release from UM says campus officials have spent hundreds of hours carefully crafting the plan at the direction of the Montana University System.
The plan provides general health and safety guidelines for 11 key areas including instruction, student housing, food services, events, athletics, transportation and facilities among others.
UM employees, students and other stakeholders received a draft version of the plan in June and provided feedback.
The Healthy Advisory Group advised campus leaders about the best practices for mitigating the risk of COIVD-19 transmission and focused in four key areas: mitigation, testing, tracing and isolation/quarantine.
According to the release, UM President Seth Bodnar says the plan will be adjusted as new information becomes available and requirements are implemented and updated.
You can read the whole “UM Healthy Fall 2020” plan online here.