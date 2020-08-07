University of Montana research team gets additional $1.2 million in COVID-19 vaccine funding

The race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, and UM is joining colleges like Harvard and Oxford in being ranked as one of the best universities for finding a solution.
UM made top ten on the "Successful Students list" for "best universities solving the coronavirus pandemic."
Dr. Jay Evans, the director of the Center for Translational Medicine at UM, said an interdisciplinary research team from different departments are working on the discovery and development of a vaccine. The team consists of UM professors, students and graduates.
Clara Davison, a 2018 UM grad and research assistant at CTM, is part of the team working to find a possible vaccine.
"I mean I think that UM is maybe is a little bit underrated, but being here I know that we're one of the best," Davison said.
"It's an amazing opportunity for students here at the University of Montana to work on this project," Evans said.
Back in February, Evans' research team got $2.5 million in grant funding from the National Institutes of Health to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Friday afternoon, Evans got word that his team got an additional $1.2 million in additional funding.
"The younger staff and students that come in bring new energy and new ideas, which really is what drives our program and new discoveries moving forward."
Evans said the team has identified several vaccine lead candidates that are now being transferred to their partners at Mount Sinai in New York to test animal models to see how effective it is.
He added this wouldn't be possible without the next generation of scientists.
"We've got undergraduates, graduate students, recent graduates at the UM really leading this project.
Recent graduates like Davison.
"Its so incredible to live in Missoula and be able to do such incredible research that could save so many lives," Davison said.