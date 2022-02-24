MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana has updated its masking policy, making masks recommended starting in March.
Masks are currently required in university classrooms and teaching labs, and effective Thursday, March 3, the requirement will become a recommendation except for in a couple of places.
Masks will still be required inside Curry Health Center and in medical clinic settings on campus.
The university says these areas will have the requirement clearly posted.
As the federal Transportation Security Administration has extended the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, masks will still be required on over-the-road buses and commuter bus systems.
Masks are being recommended to reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who are:
- Exhibiting symptoms of illness consistent with COVID-19;
- Close contacts to positive cases and have not been vaccinated;
- Returning from travel to areas of high transmission of COVID-19;
- Have not received vaccination against COVID-19 and/or are high risk due to health conditions, medical history or are immunocompromised
Students, employees and visitors wanting to wear a mask can pick up disposable or reusable masks at a variety of locations across the campus, including most student services offices and the Griz Card office in the University Center.
Sources:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.