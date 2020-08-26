MISSOULA- A University of Montana faculty member in the School of Theater and Dance has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person who tested positive is quarantined, and contact tracing from the Missoula County Health Department determined the exposure was from off-campus community spread.
John DeBoer, an Associate Professor of Theater at the University of Montana, says contact tracing for the potential exposure included speaking to faculty and staff in the school, reviewing school spaces, specialized learning procedures, and the mitigation plan.
The Faculty member who tested positive, said their case worker was impressed and considered UM’s mitigation practices in line with MCCHD recommendations DeBoer said.
DeBoer added that you may learn about more COVID-19 cases on the campus, and if you are worried, there are health and safety measures put in place to mitigate the risk for community spread, including:
regular cleaning schedules
physical distancing
classroom modifications
mask requirements
disinfectant and hand sanitizer in all buildings, etc
personal responsibility