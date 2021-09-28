MISSOULA. Mont. - The University of Montana is experiencing a growth in total enrollment for the first time in a decade in fall 2021.
A release from UM said the growth heavily has to do with a 30% increase in the incoming class compared to last year and continued improvement in retention rate.
A total of 10,106 new students enrolled at UM this fall with 1,276 of those being first-year students, a 30% increase compared to last year. Missoula College's enrollment increased by 1,243 new students, a 7.4% growth compared to last year.
“This year marks UM’s return to growth,” UM President Seth Bodnar said in the release. “We have rebuilt the way we recruit, retain and market our flagship university to prospective students. This first-year class is the result of that important work, and the entire UM family is eager for sustained enrollment growth in the years ahead.”
UM said they are also seeing persistent improvement in their retention rate which is currently at 75.4%, also the highest in a decade, measuring the amount of students staying at UM to get their degrees. UM said the retention rate grew more than 7% from when Bodnar began his position as university president--the retention rate was at 68.5%.
In addition, UM is seeing an all-time-high in graduate student enrollment with 2,637 enrolled this fall 2021 semester--a 2% hike compared to last year's record. UM said they are keeping their ranking as having the highest graduate student enrollment in the state.
UM Vice President for Operations and Finance Paul Lasiter said in the release the university's net tuition earnings are expected to meet the budget amount.
“Compared to last fiscal year, we estimated that fiscal 2022’s total net tuition and fee revenues would increase nearly 8% as a result of enrollment growth and rate increases,” said Lasiter. “Our results for the past summer and current fall semester are in line with our total revenue projection.”
“Given the complex challenges that universities are facing across the country with COVID-19, we are excited to welcome our largest class to campus in many years,” Kreta said. “We are already hard at work recruiting the next class of Grizzlies, and we are optimistic that our University will see continued growth in the years ahead.”