MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana saw its largest first-year class this fall for the first time in six years welcoming more than 1,300 new students to the Missoula campus.

A release from UM said this is a 6% jump in first-year students over 2021; furthermore, another 74 first-year students arrived to campus with some college credits--bringing the total of UM's fall 2022 first-year students to 1,425.

UM's release said this is the second year in a row UM's campus saw a significant jump in first-year student enrollment. There are more students enrolled at UM than last year with a total of almost 8,100 students.

“UM continues to show a strong enrollment trajectory,” UM President Seth Bodnar said in the release. “With the number of first-year students increasing, the improved retention rate among our students since 2018 and continued growth on our main campus, UM is now firmly in a cycle of growth.”

UM is also seeing an exponential increase in its amount of students through employer partnerships not shown in in the the standard headcount.

"Since launching in 2021, UM’s AccelerateMT has enrolled more than 758 students in Missoula College and short-term academic programs across the state that are taught in conjunction with local businesses to meet the emerging needs of Montana’s growing economy," UM's release said. "AccelerateMT is embedded at UM and serves as the economic and workforce development partner for employers across the state."

“AccelerateMT’s proven track record of providing rapid training to meet key workforce needs made it an ideal partner as we seek to strengthen Montana’s pipeline of skilled workers,” Laurie Esau, commissioner of the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, said in the release. “The success we see today will help ensure a robust Montana workforce for years to come.”

UM's tuition revenue is also seeing an increase alongside the large amount of students enrolled this fall at almost $40 million--a 12.6% increase since the same period in 2021.

“UM is on sound financial footing,” Paul Lasiter, UM’s vice president for operations and finance, said in the release. “We are well positioned to continue making critical investments in our students and our campus infrastructure for years to come.”

The total number of students enrolled at UM in fall 2022 is totaled at 9,955, but there is a graduate professional program seeing a noticeable decline within the past year.

The Physical Therapy partnership program with Rehab Essentials experienced a 143-student reduction.

“Now in its twelfth year, the clinical doctorate degree academic partnership program is one of the most successful in the country, with nearly 2,000 graduates who are now UM alumni,” Reed Humphrey, dean of the UM College of Health, said in the release. “As the pool of physical therapists wishing to bridge to a doctoral degree naturally declines, the number of enrolled students in this program was expected to decrease. Through the same academic partnership, UM is expanding its international reach and also launched this fall a similar bridge curriculum for occupational therapists. This expansion is expected to grow enrollment in the years ahead.”

Missoula College is experiencing a 2% decline of total students from 2021 with 1,215 students this fall. However, UM said in its release Missoula College is still at a 3% jump in total students from the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

The following is UM's release in part:

"Overall, the student retention rate held steady at 74% This figure measures the rate that students persist between their first and second year at UM. Since Bodnar started as president in 2018, the student retention rate at UM has risen 6%.

Other highlights from the fall 2022 enrollment census at the UM main campus include:

710 first-year Montana students, an 8.4% increase over 2021.

610 Native American students, a 2.2% increase over 2021. This growth builds on the 23% Native American student growth at UM from 2018 to 2021.

279 student veterans, a 6.5% increase over 2021.

250 law school students, a 1.6% increase over 2021.

192 early admit and dual-enrollment students, a 35% increase over 2021.

UM’s fall 2022 census report is available online."