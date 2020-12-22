- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA — With the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines making their way across the state, the University of Montana is gearing up to help out.
The vaccines need to be stored at about -80 degrees Celsius.
UM has three ultra-low temperature freezers and another on the way, which can store the vaccines at the correct temperature.
Curry Health Center’s Pharmacy Manager, Ken Chatriand, said UM will be both distributors and administers of the vaccine.
"Once we heard about the vaccine and that there might be need for ultra-low storage, we looked within ourselves to see what resources we have,” Chatriand said.
Ultra-low freezers are in high demand, but because the University has a research facility, they already had the freezers needed to store the vaccines.
Chatriand said the freezers can hold a lot.
"We’re talking tens of thousands of doses, right here, with this one freezer. So, adding all the different freezers together, we're really able to help out the state of Montana,” he said.
Vaccine distribution is monitored and regulated by the state.
On top of distributing the vaccines, pharmacy staff and students, like 3rd year student, Nate Bennett, will be giving the vaccines as well.
"This is something that we've been preparing for since our first years, because we've been learning how to vaccinate and been practicing with all these flu clinics,” Bennett said. “I feel like the University of Montana has a lot of pharmacy students and other health care professional students that are really eager to get the ball rolling with this,” he said.
UM plans to work with an independent group, to send students to Vaccinate people in rural parts of Montana.
Chatriand said everyone wants to know when the University will be getting the vaccines.
"I tell people it could be the middle of January, it could be the middle of March, it could be the summer by the time we get it, but know that we have a good plan in place. When we do receive it, we will be able to get out there and administer it to our patients and the people that need it the most,” Chatriand said.
He added that he will be the first in line to get the vaccine and urges others to do the same.
