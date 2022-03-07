University of Montana spring enrollment remains positive

MISSOULA, Mont. - After the University of Montana's 30% increase of incoming students last fall, enrollment continues to trend positively.
This spring, there's about 400 more students than there were on campus this time last year, the university reported. Today, there are 10,056 students enrolled.
Looking ahead, applications for next year are also up.
This is a big deal because about two-thirds of the university's budget is from student tuition. More students means a bigger budget and more resources.
The university is working to ensure students are still getting the same one-on-one attention by expanding its student services, advising and relationships with employers.
"Momentum is a funny thing because you can't touch it or see it, but you can feel it when it's happening," Dave Kuntz, University of Montana's director of strategic communications, said. "The University of Montana has a lot of momentum, and it's with our student growth, research growth and enrollment growth."
One of the areas seeing rapid growth on campus is the environmental sciences and sustainability program.
Its enrollment has nearly tripled since it launched in fall 2020.
82 new students enrolled this year and student admissions for next fall are double compared to this time last year, the university reported.
Laurie Yung, the program director, explained what that growth means for students.
“It means they have a really exciting cohort, a set of peers who are passionate about the same things that they are," Yung said. "We’re working really hard to keep up with that growth to make sure we can serve our students."
To keep up with that growth, Yung said the program is hiring five more faculty members and designing a new facility of labs and classrooms.
Looking ahead, Kuntz explained while the number of admitted students for next fall is encouraging, the next step is to get them committed to Missoula.
