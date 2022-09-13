MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson.

The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz.

The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time.

The cause of death is unknown.

Counselors have been at Aber since early Tuesday morning.

The family has been informed of the death, and there is limited information at this time.

"Out of respect for the family and those impacted, this is all the information that is released at this time." Kuntz said.

There is no threat to community, nor are there any immediate safety concerns to people campus.