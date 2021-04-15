MISSOULA, Mont. - The Associated Students of the University of Montana held a press conference Thursday morning on the UM campus to agree with the NCAA statement released on Monday, strongly opposing bans on transgender athletes.
Multiple administrators from the university and UM athletic department, along with current students and female student-athletes took to the podium, talking about the NCAA's statement. They also used the chance to speak out against Montana HB-112, which looks to ban transgender women from playing on women's sports teams.
The NCAA released a statement on Monday, saying championship and post-season events and contests will only be given to sites "where the hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy, and free of discrimination."
The statement also said that the governing body is committed to "ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them."
UM Student Political Action Director Maggie Bornstein said today that the goal of the press conference today was to give students and student-athletes a chance to have their voices heard in the legislative process.
"It was never been more clear what the NCAA has to say about bans on transgender athletes, and so we were here to convey and show what is at stake (with HB-112)."
Bornstein talked about the financial ramifications if the bill is passed by legislators in Helena.
"There is so much more at stake, and the irony of this is that this bill's title is "Save Women's Sports". But more than anything, it takes women's sports hostage." Bornstein says.
Joining Bornstein at the press conference was Beatrix Frissell, a sophomore on the UM women's cross-country team, who said she has competed with a transgender teammate, and never once felt that she was at a disadvantage in competing.
Montana Senior Associate Athletic Director Jean Gee also spoke at the press conference, saying that "transgender student-athletes do not transition to win medals."
Two common examples of the NCAA acting on their threat to remove playoff and post-season events were brought up Thursday at the press conference. Bornstein talked about the North Carolina bathroom bill, where legislators in that state passed a bill saying transgender people could not go to the restroom of the gender they identified with.
"We've seen the NCAA moving to become a powerful political force," Bornstein says. "We saw the NCAA pull events out of North Carolina, along with a number of corporations, private businesses, a film projects and tours who were not willing to participate in their economy."
The other example was the state of Mississippi, which was the last state in the country to have the Confederate battle flag on their state flag. The NCAA threatened to pull events from the state if they did not change the discriminatory flag, and state lawmakers in Jackson changed the flag the next session.
Bornstein closed by saying "the NCAA knows their power, and we are really grateful for them to take this position to make it easier for grassroots organizers in the state to stop this bill because it is discriminatory."
HB-112, sponsored by Republican Rep. John Fuller of Whitefish, has currently made it through the House and Senate but will have a committee hearing on Monday, April 19, where legislators can talk about an amendment that was struck down this week by the House. The amendment would have made the bill, or eventually law, void if the Federal Government removed education funding from Montana.