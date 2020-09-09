MISSOULA -- The Missoula City-County Health Department released COVID-19 numbers for the University of Montana on Wednesday.
Since August 12th, there has been a total of six positive cases at UM with three of those active. The data includes faculty, staff and students.
Director of Communications for the University of Montana, Paula Short, said that she thinks that's a good sign.
"Well the University is encouraged that our number of active cases that are affiliated with the campus, remains very low. We are also at the same time mindful that that can change very quickly," Short said.
Short said UM's Healthy Fall 2020 plan has played a huge role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
"We know that all those mitigation measures that we've implemented on campus are contributing to a low case load, but we also can respect that that can change quickly," Short said. "So we're working hard to continue to promote the responsible behavior for members of our campus."
The data also shows that the average number of close contacts per case is 12.
Cindy Farr with the Missoula City-County Health Department said that number isn't concerning.
"That's actually not that high compared to some of our other age groups, so actually that's about what we'd typically see as far as the average number of contacts per case."
Short said students and employees need to come to campus with a safety mind set and releasing this data helps them do that.
"We want people to have great information to be able to act upon and we also know that doing that, and having that data available does create sort of that top of mind awareness," Short said.
Short said their goal is to continue with their current plan for the rest of semester.