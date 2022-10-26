MISSOULA, Mont. - After the most recent school shooting in St. Louis left three dead and seven injured, school safety is again at the forefront of conversation. Here in Montana, the University of Montana recently received a $2 million grant to address just that.
The funding will be used by the University of Montana's Safe School Center to improve safety across the state, with a focus on rural areas.
Historically, the center has focused on physical safety, but recently it's pivoted to including mental health safety as well, Emily Sallee, the executive director, said.
This grant will be used to expand existing services.
“The perception of safety in schools is really important to think about," Sallee said. "So the expansion of some of our services around tele-counseling, and the anonymous tip line we’re rolling out across the state gives us the capacity to serve more schools and students in Montana."
This grant allows these services to be free to the schools, reducing financial barriers, Sallee added.
Prior to receiving this grant, the center served more than 12,000 students and is looking to go even more statewide and include more staff in mental health resources, she said.
The expanded services include threat assessments, where staff walkthrough schools and assess safety of the building and technology, armed intruder safety drills for staff, tele-counseling programs in rural schools and a tip line for reporting concerns like at-home abuse, suicide warnings, bullying and other threats.
The grant is awarded by the Bureau of Justice STOP School Violence Program and will span over three years.
