Unofficial election results show Missoula voters approve new trustee, general fund levies

MISSOULA, Mont. - Last night’s unofficial results from the Missoula County election shows the majority of voters are looking to pass the general fund levies for elementary and high schools in the Missoula County Public School District.

For MCPS this means their elementary and high schools could receive a boost based on their needs. The other items on last night's ballot that stirred up some debate, who would be the new board trustee.

Mike Gehl, who previously held this seat, was removed from the ballot following a board meeting that lasted less than five minutes, after multiple members expressed concerns with his decision to remain unmasked when asked to put one on. This left 7 candidates on the ballot.

Unofficial results show, Wilena Old Person as the next Missoula board trustee.

Voters were also asked to decide on two general fund levies, allocating over 525 thousand dollars to high schools and 294 thousand to elementary schools for operations purposes. The majority of people voted "yes."

We asked MCPS communications specialist Tyler Christensen what this could mean for parents, students, and faculty. This is what she had to say.

"The levies would help support MCPS additional students as our community grows, they will also help us continue important programs that provide a range of supports for students such as mental health services, learning-loss programs and that sort of thing,” said Christensen.

Christensen says this will also help cover the changing costs of utilities, supplies and curriculum materials for the classroom. If these levies pass a final election results canvas it will take time before we could see these funds roll out to the schools.

As a reminder, all of these results are unofficial until they are canvassed. Trustees are expected to canvass the votes by Friday, May 27th.