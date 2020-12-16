UPDATE:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Search is underway in the vicinity of the Frenchtown Mill (Pulp Mill), including both sides of the Clark Fork River, for felony theft suspect, Jordan Randal Christensen, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Christensen is considered armed and dangerous and described as 6 foot, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Christensen is believed to be in dark colored clothing.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office asks all residences to ensure areas around your home are well lit and secure, including automobiles. Do not attempt to make contact or approach anyone matching the description. They ask you to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story.
UPDATE:
MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the Frenchtown Mill area.
Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies, assisted by Missoula City Police Officers, are currently in pursuit of two felony theft suspects near the Frenchtown Mill. Two Bear Air is assisting in the search as well.
Canines are en route and will be used in the search.
The suspects are dressed in dark clothing and are on foot, if you have any information or see the suspects you are asked to not approach them and to call 9-1-1 immediately.
MCSO says at this time a third suspect is currently in custody.
