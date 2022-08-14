HAMILTON, Mont. - The Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media has provided updates on fire activity within the national forest.

Several smaller fires are being reported along with two larger ones.

The Indian Ridge Fire is reported to be the largest at this time at 2,562 acres large. Area trail closures are in effect.

Closures are still in effect for the Hog Trough Fire, which is now 824 acres large and 70% contained

The Ten Mile Fire is 1/10 of an acre large and initial attack resources include a type two helicopter.

The Trapper Peak Fire has been contained at 1/10 of an acre large and firefighters are continuing to mop-up.

Lightning caused the Lookout Mountain Fire, which is controlled as of Saturday evening.

About five miles southwest of Como Lake, the Como Peaks Fire was caused by lighting, however, it has not been visible since July 3.

On Aug. 5, an infrared fire was flown in the area of the Chrandal Creek Fire, which was also caused by lightning, and no heat was detected.

Over the last 24 hours, an estimated 170 lightning strikes have occurred across the Bitterroot National Forest.

Of the 28 wildfires reported on the forest, 9 have been human-caused, and 19 were lighting fires.

“Crews will continue to patrol and investigate smoke reports, and identify and respond to wildfires that may be smoldering from recent storms,” the Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media said. “Often times, smokes are not visible until the next day or later, occasionally even weeks after a lightning strike. A detection flight will be used to support suppression efforts along with our 8 staffed Fire Lookouts across the forest.”

Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place in the Bitterroot National Forest due to hot temperatures and dry fuel conditions.