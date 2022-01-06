MISSOULA, Mont. - An Urban Avalanche Warning has been issued for Mount Jumbo.
Missoula County 9-1-1 reports dangerous conditions are present that could result in an avalanche.
Impacted areas include the Rattlesnake neighborhood and East Missoula.
At this time Mount Jumbo is closed to all activities.
Residents are being told to stay off the mountain, including private property, to reduce human-triggered avalanches.
Assessments are underway on the mountain to evaluate evolving snow conditions and hazards.
